Artichokes Market Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Overview and Key Players Caprichos del Paladar, Agro T18 Italia Srl, Gaia Herbs, Master Fruit SRL

The global artichoke market accounted for US$ 3,048.1 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,464.1 Mn by 2027.

Artichoke plant is a types of thorn, enduring blooms, and individual from the sunflower family, which is for the most part developed in the nations circumscribing Mediterranean district. It is generally eaten when flower buds are immature. Tender base part of the bud is fruity delightful which is cooked and eaten. Increasing focus on health and novelty food consumption among the people is main consideration driving the worldwide artichoke market. Owing to its healthful advantages, which incorporate elevated levels of chromium, antioxidants, fiber, folate, magnesium, and nutrient C has raised its demand among consumer in recent years. In addition, number of medical research have been conducted to discover the medicinal properties of artichokes.

Artichokes are known for their medicinal properties. Though they are originated in the Mediterranean countries, health benefits associated with it have increased its demand globally in recent years. Seasonal availability, concentrated production coupled with low awareness regarding its benefits, has confined the use of artichokes in end-user industries. However, due to its high nutritional profile, the researcher is interested in discovering its antioxidant, choleretic, hepatoprotective, bile-enhancing, and lipid-lowering effects. Till now, the number of clinical and experimental trials have been performed, and positive results have been stated by researchers.

Artichokes are loaded with a number of essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber that helps to cure several diseases and also boost the immune system of the human body. Also, Artichokes are used to prepare herbal liqueur. And on the contrary, preparing liqueur from artichokes is quite an easy, time-saving, and cost-effective method. Unique and exotic flavor, digestive, and aphrodisiac characteristics of artichokes attract the manufacturer to produce artichoke-based beverages. Not only liqueur manufacturers, but consumers are also trying to make non-alcoholic beverages such as herbal tea, cordials, or tonics at home to utilize the medicinal properties of artichokes. In addition, owing to the growing demand of artichokes in beverages, manufacturers have started to focus on the development of new and innovative products.

Some of the players present in global artichoke market are Caprichos del Paladar, Agro T18 Italia Srl, Gaia Herbs, Master Fruit SRL, Ocean Mist, Ole, and Herrawi Group, among others.

The overall global artichoke market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the artichoke market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the artichoke market.

The global artichoke market by the applications has been segmented into liqueur, food, pharmaceutical, and others. Fresh or jarred artichokes are used in various cuisines, especially in salads and kinds of pasta. They are also used in dips, tarts, and as toppings in pizza or other food. They are boiled, steamed, grilled, or roasted with sauces and flavors to make a variety of dishes, especially in North Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and Armenia. There are many traditional and authenticate artichokes home recipes, particularly made in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Ireland, and Egypt. For instance, a common Italian artichoke stuffing dish uses a mixture of bread crumbs, garlic, oregano, parsley, grated cheese, and prosciutto or sausage. Apart from this, artichokes are also used in many street foods in these countries.

The Europe region led the artichoke market with a market share of 56.9% in 2018. Rising awareness about the health benefits of artichoke among health-conscious consumers is projected to propel the growth of the artichoke market in Europe. The European countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class and upper-middle-class population as well as growth in the food & beverage industry, which provides ample opportunities for the key artichoke market players.

Health benefits associated with artichokes is one of the factor that has contributed to favor the artichoke market all over the globe. Artichoke is a rich source of potassium, magnesium, dietary fiber and other essential vitamins and minerals. It is rich in the bioactive agents such as apigenin and luteolin, and the antioxidants. The dietary fiber in artichokes helps in digestion and contributes to healthy weight loss. It also regulates the levels of blood sugar and blood cholesterol. Several studies have found that artichoke extracts contain silymarin, a flavonoid, which was found to be an anticancer agent.

