Artificial Cochlea Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type (Unilateral implantation, Bilateral implantation); End User (Children, Adult) and Geography

Artificial cochlea or cochlear implant is an electronic device that transmit a sense of sound to person severely deaf. The implant consists of an external portion that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin. A cochlear implant is very different from a hearing aid. Hearing aids amplify sounds so they may be detected by damaged ears, whereas, cochlear implants bypass damaged portions of the ear and directly stimulate the auditory nerve. Signals generated by the implant are sent by way of the auditory nerve to the brain, which recognizes the signals as sound. Hearing through a cochlear implant is different from normal hearing and takes time to learn or relearn.

Rising number of new cases of hearing loss in geriatric population, development of new technology in cochlea implants, favorable reimbursement policies are driving the Artificial Cochlea market. The government initiatives such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) has several provisions for improving the hearing ability are driving the Artificial Cochlea market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Boston Scientific Corporation, 2. Cochlear Ltd, 3. NeuroPace, Inc., 4. Medtronic, 5. GN Store Nord, 6. MED-EL, 7. Sonova Holding AG, 8. Starkey Hearing Technologies, 9. Widex A/S, 10. RION Co. Ltd

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Artificial Cochlea market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Artificial Cochlea are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Cochlea Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Artificial Cochlea market is segmented on the type, end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into unilateral implantation, and bilateral implantation. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Children, and Adult.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Cochlea market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Artificial Cochlea market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

