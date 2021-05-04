Artificial Fur Market Key Players Statistical Analysis 2020 – 2027: DealTask, PELTEX FIBRES SARL, Sommers Plastic Products, TEXFACTOR TEXTILES, boohoo, others

Artificial Fur Market: Inclusive Insight

The Artificial Fur Market report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players such as DealTask, PELTEX FIBRES SARL, Sommers Plastic Products, TEXFACTOR TEXTILES, boohoo, Marks and Spencer plc, DRY LAKE, River Island, macys, H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Free People, LLC,, Shrimps, Wayfair LLC, Etsy, Inc., John Lewis plc, DONNA SALYERS’ FABULOUS-FURS, Monki, Forever21 Inc., NEXT RETAIL LTD., among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Artificial Fur Market

Artificial fur market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 254.78 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 18.50% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Artificial fur market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the focus to increase the demand of artificial fur made from natural fibres.

Increasing usages of sustainable material such as recycled plastics, increasing fashion trends though social media platform, surging demand for personal wearable and home decoration will likely to enhance the growth of the artificial fur market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Easy availability of cheap quality material along with their harmful environmental effects will hinder the growth of the artificial fur market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Artificial Fur Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial fur market is segmented on the basis of material type, style, size, end-user, sales channel and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material type, artificial fur market is segmented into 100% acrylic, 100% polyester, acrylic & acrylic blends and polyester & polyester blends.

Artificial fur market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for artificial fur market includes apparel, upholstery & home textiles and other accessories. Apparel has been further segmented into coats, jackets, blazers, and dresses. Upholstery & home textile has been further segmented into blanket & throws, sofa covers, door mats & carpet rugs, and pillow. Other accessories have been further segmented into bags, socks, boots, caps, mobile covers.

Based on style, artificial fur market is segmented into solid pattern and animal pattern.

On the basis of size, artificial fur market is segmented into short, medium and long.

Based on end-user, artificial fur market is segmented into men, women and kids.

Based on sales channel, artificial fur market is segmented into online and offline. Online has been segmented into e-tailer websites and company websites. Offline has been segmented into retail stores, specialty stores and standalone stores.

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Fur Market Share Analysis

Artificial fur market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to artificial fur market.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Furare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Artificial Fur Manufacturers

Artificial Fur Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Artificial Fur Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

