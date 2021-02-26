Artificial Grass Turf Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Top Growing Companies 2026

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Artificial Grass Turf Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Artificial Grass Turf market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Artificial Grass Turf Market: Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision / Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta, Condor Grass, Nurteks, Taishan, Victoria PLC, ForestGrass, Forbex

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Segmentation By Product: Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass 25 mm Type

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Segmentation By Application: Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-contact Sports, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Artificial Grass Turf Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Artificial Grass Turf Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Grass Turf

1.2 Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

1.2.3 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

1.2.4 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

1.3 Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Application

1.3.1 Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Contact Sports

1.3.3 Leisure

1.3.4 Landscaping

1.3.5 Non-contact Sports

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size

1.4.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Artificial Grass Turf Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Artificial Grass Turf Production

3.4.1 North America Artificial Grass Turf Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Production

3.5.1 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Artificial Grass Turf Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Artificial Grass Turf Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Artificial Grass Turf Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Artificial Grass Turf Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Artificial Grass Turf Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Artificial Grass Turf Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Artificial Grass Turf Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Grass Turf Business

7.1 Ten Cate

7.1.1 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Shaw Sports Turf

7.2.1 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

7.3.1 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 CoCreation Grass

7.4.1 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Polytan GmbH

7.5.1 Polytan GmbH Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Polytan GmbH Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Domo Sports Grass

7.6.1 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ACT Global Sports

7.7.1 ACT Global Sports Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ACT Global Sports Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SIS Pitches

7.8.1 SIS Pitches Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Limonta Sport

7.9.1 Limonta Sport Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Limonta Sport Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Edel Grass B.V.

7.10.1 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Grass Turf Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Unisport-Saltex Oy

7.12 GreenVision / Mattex

7.13 Mondo S.p.A.

7.14 Juta

7.15 Condor Grass

7.16 Nurteks

7.17 Taishan

7.18 Victoria PLC

7.19 ForestGrass

7.20 Forbex

8 Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Artificial Grass Turf Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Grass Turf

8.4 Artificial Grass Turf Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Artificial Grass Turf Distributors List

9.3 Artificial Grass Turf Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast

11.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

