Artificial Grass Turf Market : Quantitative Artificial Grass Turf Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2026

The global Artificial Grass Turf market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Artificial Grass Turf market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Artificial Grass Turf market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Artificial Grass Turf market. The Artificial Grass Turf market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Artificial Grass Turf for each application, including-

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

The Artificial Grass Turf market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Artificial Grass Turf market.

Segmentation of the Artificial Grass Turf market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Artificial Grass Turf market players.

The Artificial Grass Turf market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Artificial Grass Turf for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Artificial Grass Turf ? At what rate has the global Artificial Grass Turf market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

