In last few years, Artificial intelligence and its applications such as Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Expert Systems, Automated Speech Recognition, AI Planning, and Computer Vision have gained considerable traction in terms of both R&D and use cases across the globe. Various industry verticals have implemented AI technology for numerous use cases to utilize real-time analytics with self-learning technology in order to gain useful business insights. The Artificial Intelligence chip market has enormous potential in industries such as Retail, BFSI, Automotive, IT and Telecom among many others.

The global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at US$ 5,658.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 83,252.7 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 35.0% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players of Artificial Intelligence Chip Market:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.,Alphabet Inc. (Google),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,IBM Corporation,Intel Corporation,Micron technology, Inc.,NVIDIA Corporation,Qualcomm Incorporated,Samsung electronics Co., Ltd.,Xilinx, Inc.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence Chip market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Artificial Intelligence Chip market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Artificial Intelligence Chip Market from 2019 to 2027.illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 to 2027.. Forecast and analysis of Artificial Intelligence Chip Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

