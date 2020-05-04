Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Insight Growth Analysis On Volume, Revenue, Share And Size Forecast To 2026

The report titled on “Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market” reports provide crucial insights that facilitate worldwide market size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Sale ), splits the breakdown (6 Forces Forecast 2020 to 2026 and data status 2014-2019), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel, Google, Alibaba, NVIDIA, Arm, Horizon Robotics, Baidu, Synopsys, Cambricon, MediaTek, Mythic, NXP ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value and contact information. Beside, this Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices industry report firstly introduced the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Scope of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market: Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity. Artificial intelligence for edge devices means that AI software algorithms are processed locally on a hardware device. The algorithms are using data (sensor data or signals) that are created on the device. A device using Edge AI software does not need to be connected in order to work properly, it can process data and take decisions independently without a connection. In this report, artificial intelligence for edge devices contains software tools, platforms, artificial intelligence chip.

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices is mainly used for these applications: Automotive, Consumer and Enterprise Robotics, Drones, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones, PCs/Tablets and Security Cameras, and Mobile Phones was the most widely used area which took up about 61.05% of the global total in 2018.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 44.46% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 19.29%.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Hardware

☯ Software

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Automotive

☯ Consumer and Enterprise Robotics

☯ Drones

☯ Head-Mounted Displays

☯ Smart Speakers

☯ Mobile Phones

☯ PCs/Tablets

☯ Security Cameras

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

