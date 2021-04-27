Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market 2020-2027| by Major Companies: Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market estimated at a CAGR of 48% during forecast period.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine is used to analyze multifaceted medical data by approximating human thought with the help of algorithms and software. The growth of novel pharmaceuticals and organic through clinical trials can take more than a period and cost billions of dollars during that tenure period. AI technology can help to make this process faster and cheaper, which in turn is predictable to help improve the efficiency of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies

The key players operating in the global artificial intelligence in medicine market include Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., BioXcel Corporation, and Berg Health.

Other prominent players in the value chain include InSilico Medicine, Inc., Globavir Biosciences, Inc., GNS Healthcare, Flatiron Health, Benevolent AI, Atomwise, Verge Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

The major factors that effort the growth of the AI in medicine market include dearth of skilled healthcare professionals and increase in the processing power of AI systems that is estimated to help improve the efficiency of drug discovery and management of clinical trials. In addition, the growth in importance of precision medicine and rise in funding for the R&D activities of the use of AI technology in the field of medicine are anticipated to help boost the market growth. However, limited acceptance from healthcare professionals and limitations of AI decision-making can hamper the market growth. Moreover, untapped market opportunities available in developing regions such as India and China help open new avenues for the market growth during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

By Application

Drug Discovery & Repurposing (Preclinical Phase)

Clinical Research Trial

Personalized Medicine

Others

Finally, the research directs its focus towards the possible strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that can affect the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence In Medicine. The feasibility of new projects is also measured in the report by the analysts.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, technology, application, and region.

In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Table of Contents:

Global Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1 Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC