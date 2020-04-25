Artificial Lawns Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Artificial Lawns and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Artificial Lawns market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Artificial Lawns market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Artificial Lawns Market was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% to reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=14509&utm_source=PN24&utm_medium=002

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

ACT Global Sports

CoCreation Grass

Condor Grass

Domo Sports Grass

Edel Grass B.V.

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

Forbex

ForestGrass

GreenVision / Mattex

Juta

Limonta Sport

Mondo

Nurteks

Polytan GmbH

Shaw Sports Turf

SIS Pitches

Taishan

Ten Cate

Unisport-Saltex Oy