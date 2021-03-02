Artificial Pancreas Device System Market Expected to Reach US$ 2,168.1 Mn in 2025 – Alma Lasers, AngioDynamics, VVT Med, F care systems, Asclepion Laser, Syneron, Energist, Medtronic, biolitec , Miravas

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Mar 26,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Artificial Pancreas Device System Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Driving factors such as, growing prevalence of diabetes, developments by major players, rise in demand for computerized systems for glycemic control are expected to boost the market growth over the years. In addition, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global artificial pancreas device systems market in the coming years. However, availability of alternatives for artificial pancreas device systems and high cost associated with these systems are likely to negatively affect the market growth in the coming years. On the other hand, use of pancreas cell implant is expected to be one of the prevalent trends in the market. Use of an artificial pancreas is related to the better control of blood sugar levels for people with type 1 diabetes compared with standard treatment. For people with type 1 diabetes (T1D), continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices provide around-the-clock information on blood glucose levels, which is then used to determine how much insulin is needed. Insulin pumps allow the insulin doses to be administered subcutaneously throughout the day.

The advanced technology developed for the diabetes treatment is the pancreas cell implant developed in November 2017, by a California company, Encellin. The company aims to eradicate insulin injections for diabetic patients with an insulin-producing implant containing live cells. The device is in preclinical trials and the company is organizing for clinical trials. The concept of packaging cells in semipermeable membranes could have other medical uses as well. This promising technology will help in the removal of the diabetes related problems and are expected to be prevalent future trend in artificial pancreas device systems market.

Global artificial pancreas device systems market, based on the type was segmented into control to range, control to target and threshold device systems. In 2017, the threshold suspended device systems segment held a largest market share of 71.5% of the artificial pancreas device systems market, by type. The threshold suspended device systems is the largest segment among the type segment in the artificial pancreas devices system market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. However, the control to target segment is the fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the artificial pancreas device systems market are Juvenile Diabetes Association, Canadian Chronic Disease Surveillance System, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Diabetes and Endocrinology, Chinese Diabetes Society, International Diabetes Federation, National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics, National Center for Biotechnology Information, and others.

