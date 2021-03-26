Ascorbil Palmitate Extracts Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

In 2020, the Ascorbil Palmitate market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Ascorbil Palmitate market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Ascorbil Palmitate market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Key players in the ascorbil palmitate market are focused on developing synthetic nonagricultural version of ascorbil palmitates. Low calorie content of ascorbil palmitates is attracting food processing industries as a functional additive. However, synthetic nonagricultural version of ascorbil palmitates can result in can result in bad flavors and odors in food products.

Increasing Demand for Ascorbil Palmitate in Food Industry

The addition of antioxidant additives such as ascorbyl palmitate can benefit for enhancing oxidation of lipids like PUFA. Food processing industries are adopting ascorbyl palmitate as a key ingredient in their packaged food products for increasing shelf life. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has recognized ascorbyl palmitate as safe for using as a food additive. FDA has also approved the use of ascorbyl palmitate for animal feed, drugs, and other related products. Ascorbyl palmitate has also started to find its utility in infant formula, which is expected to create a new revenue stream.

Global Ascorbil Palmitate Market: Segmentation

The ascorbil palmitate market has been segmented into different form, application, end use industries, packaging type and region.

Based on type, the ascorbil palmitate market is segmented into:

Powder

Capsules

Others

Based on application, the ascorbil palmitate market is segmented into:

Creams and Lotions

Anti-Aging Products

Sun Protection Products

Food Additive

Others

Based on end use industries, the ascorbil palmitate market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Based on packaging, the ascorbil palmitate market is segmented into:

Bottle

Pouch

Tetra Packaging

Based on region, the ascorbil palmitate market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Global Ascorbil Palmitate Market: Key Players

In the global ascorbil palmitate market, prominent manufacturers are focusing on developing ascorbyl palmitate as a source of vitamin C. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has given green signal for using ascorbil palmitate as a food additive, hence leading companies are increasing their production capacity more than ever. Some of the key market participants in ascorbil palmitate market include Pure Encapsulations, LLC, GC Chemicals Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., PureFormulas Inc., The good scent company, Parchem, Aceto Corporation, American International Chemical, LLC., ECSA Chemicals, Foodchem International, George Uhe Company, Jiangyin Healthway, Penta International, liberty natural products, Sinoway Industrial, among other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Ascorbil palmitate market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for the ascorbil palmitate market. The research report provides analysis and information according to the ascorbil palmitate market segmented into type, application, end use industries and packaging.

Regional analysis for Ascorbil palmitate market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the ascorbil palmitate market. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments of the ascorbil palmitate market. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

