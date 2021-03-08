ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2025 | Contec, GE, Hill rom, Masimo, Omron, Smiths

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

The ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at $31.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $53.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. In terms of volume, the ambulatory BP monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Blood pressure is considered as one of the main risk factors for chronic heart diseases. Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to track a patient’s blood pressure prior to or during patient care. Technological advancements in the field of medical devices and ban on use of mercury-based BP monitors in the developed economies have fueled the development of digital BP monitors and ambulatory BP monitors. Advanced BP monitors allow the patient to easily monitor the blood pressure at home, or at the site of medical emergency.

Factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in inclination toward home monitoring, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and obesity, drive the market in ASEAN countries. In addition, rise in the aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and emergence of advanced technologies also contribute to the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding hypertension among patients in ASEAN countries is expected to hamper the market growth.

The ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented based on product and country. Based on product, the market is divided into aneroid BP monitors, digital BP monitors and ambulatory BP monitors. The ambulatory BP monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% (in terms of volume) from 2018 to 2025. By region, it is analyzed across Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, and rest of ASEAN countries.

