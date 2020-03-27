Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals Market to See Incredible Growth During (2020-2027)

“The Asia Pacific agricultural biologicals market is accounted to US$ 1,164.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,046.0 Mn by 2027.”

Agricultural biologicals includes a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbials, and other agricultural biologicals materials, used by the farmers to improve the crop health and yield and as pests control. It also helps in improving the availability of nutrients, nutrient uptake capacity of plant, assists in product’s robust resistance to insects, and residue managements, as well as improves the total productivity of the plant crops. China is dominating the Asia Pacific agricultural biologicals market followed by India. China has strong growing potential and increasing turnover. It is due to the fact that the consumers are increasingly focused about the food quality and safety and an increasing purchasing power of rapidly developing middle class which allows them to afford expensive organic products.

Also, the big firms are taking equal initiatives to promote the market growth by researching and developing bio based product offering and investing in effective marketing. High amount of organic goods are produced by the country for export and domestic use. The organic production in China deploys the use of agricultural biologicals such as bio stimulants, bio pesticides so as to provide protection against foreign entities and improve productivity without compromising the quality and sustainability of environment. Most of the organic production is done in the north-eastern provinces and on the coast of China such as Heilongjiand, Shandong and Zhejiang.

Increase in adoption of natural products over synthetic products

Agricultural biologicals are widely being used as a replacement of synthetic or chemical plant protection products like chemical pesticides, fungicides or insecticides. Agricultural biologicals products like bio pesticides, bio stimulants, and bio fertilizers serve as a natural products which leads to soil health development, plant’s disease control, enhancement of nutrient uptake, plant growth enhancement, and various others. The customers are adopting agricultural biologicals products over other synthetic products owing to its capability to target specific microorganisms with low impact on other organisms, low environmental impacts, and a low risk of product resistance towards the pests. Synthetic products are toxic and harmful not only to humans, but also to pets, plant crops, beneficial organisms, and also environment. Applications of synthetic products causes crop product’s contamination with injurious chemical residues, contamination of groundwater and soil, and various health risks while applying these products.

Constant protection of plants through the usage of synthetic products may also lead to strong insect’s resistance towards those chemicals. The manufacturing costs of synthetic products are higher as compared to agricultural biologicals, which has been contributing towards the increasing adoption of natural products. As compared to synthetic products, agricultural biologicals products are non-pollutants towards environment, soil, water or plant, along with inexhaustible, easily accessible, biodegradable, renewable, non-phytotoxic, and a cost effective option. Agricultural biologicals consists of essential oils, alkaloids, terpenoids, polypeptides, polyphenols, phenolics, and other natural compounds which assists in prevention of harmful pests. Also, the synthetic products passes through much more regulatory processes as compare to natural products. These factors are mainly contributing towards the increasing adoption of natural products over synthetic products.

Type Insights

The Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals market is segmented on the basis of type as – bio pesticides, bio stimulants, and bio fertilizers. The bio pesticides segment in the Asia Pacific agricultural biologicals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, while the bio stimulants segment has been estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Bio stimulants are biologicals fertilizer additives which are used in crop production to enhance plant growth, health and productivity. It helps plant to improve nutrient-use efficiency, tolerate stresses like heat, cold, and drought and improve quality characteristics like nutritional content, shelf life, and others.

It differs from other crop protection products as they act only on plant’s vigor and does not provide any controlled actions against any pests or disease, thus it enhances plant growth and development throughout the life cycle of crop from seed germination to plant maturity stage. Increasing focus on enhancing plant productivity, linked with speedy soil degradation will propel the market in future. It acts as an effective substitute to synthetic agro products and used at a high rate due to its eco-friendly nature and performance effectiveness. The driving factors include the need for crop augmentation while pursuing rising sustainable practices, looking for biologicals practices to boost production with decreased pressure on environment.

