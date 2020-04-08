Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Analysis Research Report: Growing Demand in Market Growth by 2027

The increase in digitalization and the presence of the huge amount of data and significant adoption of advanced technologies by various industries are boosting the growth of the . Moreover, the increase in integration of cloud-based computing across industries and the proliferation of edge devices are anticipated to propel AI Chip market growth in the forecast period. The availability of the massive amount of data originating from different data sources is one of the key factors driving the growth of artificial intelligence technology across the globe. The proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of the internet, the advancement of IoT, and the advent of smart homes and smart cities are some of the major reasons for the exponential increase in data generation. The connected devices are also increasing exponentially. These connected devices communicate and generating an enormous amount of data every second. This digitization revolution presents an enormous opportunity for businesses to utilize the huge volumes of user/process data to gain useful insights. Moreover, the proliferation of edge devices such as smartphones, smart speakers, AR/VR headsets, head-mounted displays, pcs/tablets, drones, security cameras, self-driving cars and robots among others is increasing at an unprecedented rate across the globe. Consumer electronics is one of the fastest growing, and it has huge potential for AI Chip market growth. The proliferation of smartphone-embedded AI processors by tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Google is already gaining traction and driving the growth of AI Chip market in edge devices.

The data center segment of the AI Chip market led the Asia Pacific market with maximum share. However, the data center segment is expected to lose its dominance to the edge segment during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence is one of the most disruptive technologies in today’s digital world, and hence, AI chips are the most disruptive hardware. AI chips are majorly being used for training and inference purposes in data center/cloud computing. However, with breakthroughs in the last few years, AI chips have evolved to cater to a wide range of applications, especially inference at the edge. Edge computing is also emerging as a preferred choice for applications where data privacy issues and data bandwidth are important. The future market growth of edge computing is expected to be phenomenal mainly due to the interest of major market players such as Google, NVIDIA, Apple, Samsung, and Intel, among others. The AI Chip market is bifurcated by segment into Datacenter/Cloud and edge applications.

ASIA PACIFIC AI CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Segment

Data Center

Edge

By Type

CPU

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Country

South Korea

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

AI Chip Market – Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

