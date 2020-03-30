Asia Pacific Clear Aligners Market Projected to Reach US$ 1,402.02 Mn by 2027 – Align, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Institut Straumann, 3M, Henry Schein, TP Orthodontics, DynaFlex, Great Lakes Dental, SCHEU DENTAL

The clear aligners market in APAC was valued at US$ 340.74 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,402.02 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are government initiatives and research in the field of dentistry. Moreover, rising development of clear aligners and growing number of players operating across the country conferring the highest manufacturing of clear aligners is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for market growth.

Dental cosmetic surgery is one of the most common cosmetic procedures across the world. Cosmetic surgeries and procedures are witnessing a trending demand by the consumer. For instance, in India, dental cosmetics is playing a significant role in Capital City because of the growing number of dental clinics all across the city offering various facilities from tooth whitening, dental bonding to tooth implants, and orthodontic treatment. These factors are pointing to the growth of dental cosmetic procedures. Additionally, the Indian dental industry is witnessing growing popularity in cosmetic dentistry procedures due to growing awareness, accessibility, and affordability of elective procedures, which incentivize the prioritization of aesthetics of corrective necessities. Asian countries are working towards cosmetic procedures with lower cost and advanced methods. The procedures of dental cosmetics are also very safe, less costly, and effective in India.

As per the Dentaly.org, Veneers in India cost between US $110 and US $200, while in the US the average cost is US $900. Also, dental crowns are way cheaper than in the US; they range from US $70 to US $200 in India and US price is US $1,200. In US, root canal price is US $750, and in India, it cost between US $90 and US $120.

Cosmetic surgeries have become one of the largest demanding sectors in recent years. The aesthetic procedures are no longer restricted to only the rich and famous. The middle-class population has increasingly been witnessed in Asia-Pacific to undergo these procedures due to the high urge to have enhanced aesthetic appeals. Considering the easy accessibility and practicality of dental with reforming surgical procedures, an increase in the number of surgeries performed is likely to be a prevalent driver for the Asia Pacific market. Thus, the growing cosmetic dentistry helps to drive the market in the coming years.

