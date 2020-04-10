Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2027: Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Dental Implants market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 802.2 Mn in the year 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,498.3 Mn by 2027 growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% for the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases. On the other hand, limited reimbursements are restraining the growth of the market and are likely to harm the market growth in the coming years.

The dental cosmetic industry has gained substantial traction and fame over a period. The field aims at improving the appearance of gums, teeth, and different types of teeth bites. Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicators of access to dental care and overall dental health. From a broad perspective, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s, according to a study by National Health Services. Despite these improvements, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. The majority of the patients across the globe suffer from tooth loss due to factors such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. However, missing teeth can now be recovered with the help of new age and advanced dental implants. The dental implants provide a strong foundation for the teeth that almost matches with the natural teeth.

The dental implants market is creating various opportunities. In recent years, dental treatment has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism. This trending treatment where in patients travel outside of their local healthcare system for a substantially lower cost healthcare services. The procedures typically take place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expenses.

The secondary sources used for validations and data mining in the APAC dental implants market includes Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Community Dental Health Services (CDS), World Health Organization (WHO), are among the others.

APAC Dental Implants– Market Segmentation

By Product

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Dentures

Abutments

Others

By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

By End user

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

