Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Babbel, Busuu Ltd., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc., Duolingo, EF education first

By applying market intelligence for this Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Moreover, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources.

Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

The digital revolution has transformed almost every aspect of society. The tremendous progress in the information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry has brought a paradigm shift in various business sectors including the education sector. Digitalization has had a far reaching impact on the education sector, where the power of technology has been harnessed to simplify learning processes by making them more interactive for the students. Conventionally, the English language learning solely depended upon the teaching skills of the human personnel deployed aligned for the task, and the abilities presented by the teacher to understand different capability levels of their students.

The corona virus has affected education system, globally. This has led to the closures of many universities and schools. This has adversely impacted the operations of schools and colleges. In response to the closures of schools and universities due to COVID-19, UNESCO has recommended to use open educational application and online programs to teach remotely. This makes a huge opportunity for digital English language learning providers. As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), ~421 million children are affected owing to school closures, which are announced all over the world. Owing to this pandemic, the demand for digital learning has increased. For instance, as per the World Economic Forum, students in Hong Kong started to learn at home through digital apps. In China, ~120 million students got access to learning material through live television broadcasts.

Inproduct typesegment, cloudcaptured the largest share in the Asia Pacific digital English language learning market. Cloud based digital English language learning refers to online courses. Owing to the increasing penetration of internet in the Asia Pacific countries, the companies offering online study materials to enhance English learning capabilities are benefiting.

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Product Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Business Type

B2B

B2C

Digital English Language Learning Market – By End-User

Academic Kindergarten Primary Education (till Grade 6) Secondary Education (High School) Higher Education (above K-12)

Non-Academic

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Age Group

Below 5 Years

6-11 Years

12-16 Years

17-30 Years

Above 30 Years

Companies Profiles

Babbel

Busuu Ltd.

Cambridge University Press

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc.

Duolingo

EF education first

ELSA, Corp

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Macmillan (Springer Nature)

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Mondly

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Oxford University Press

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Inc.

Transparent Language

VIPKID

Voxy

Worddive Ltd

