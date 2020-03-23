Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market to Register A Stout Growth by 2020-2027

The research report provides a big picture on “EV Powertrain Market” 2027, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This report covers detailed segmentation, complete R & D history, and explanatory analysis including the latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “EV Powertrain’s hike in terms of revenue.

This research provides ideas targeting the interests, needs and needs of the target audience. The EV Powertrain industry is becoming more and more dynamic and innovative, with a growing number of individual players registering the industry.

EV Powertrain Market – Key Companies Profiled

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Dana Limited

Magna International

Mahle GmbH

Maxim Integrated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tata Elxsi

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Currently, China is dominating the EV powertrain market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the EV powertrain market in the region. China has been the largest automotive market globally over the years. The growth in the automotive sector in China has been achieved mainly through the establishment of various joint ventures with car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, General Motors, and others. According to The International Council on Clean Transportation, China produced around 1,078,000 electric vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles) in 2018. Also, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) in 2019, battery electric vehicle (BEV) production reached around 1.02 million units, with 3.4% of growth. Whereas, the plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHV) production reached up to 220,000 units. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of India in the Asia-Pacific EV powertrain market in the forecast period:

This report will help you determine and analyze your portfolio of key market players with information such as company profile, components and services offered, financial information from the past three years, and key developments It helps you to develop a strategy to gain a competitive edge in the past 5 years. The market payers from EV Powertrain Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for EV Powertrain in the global market.

This report provides a thorough analysis of the EV Powertrain market through detailed research on a variety of topics to help players build strong growth strategies and strong presence in the industry. Readers will also be informed of the important sustainability strategies adopted by leading companies when operating in the EV Powertrain market. The analyst also thoroughly evaluated the impact of these strategies on market growth and competition.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the EV Powertrain market based on products and applications. This report evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, namely drivers, margins, opportunities and future trends, and provides a thorough PEST analysis for all five regions.

