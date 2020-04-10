Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2020 Major Players DS Smith PLC, Huhtamäki Oyj., Reynolds Group Holding, Sealed Air Corporation, WestRock Company and Others

The Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information segmented based of material as plastic, metal, and, others. The metal segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific food service packaging market. The demand for metal packaging has increased in various application such as dairy products and beverage. Metal packaging products have the highest recycling rate in comparison to other competitive packaging solutions such as plastic and flexible packaging. For instance, Ball Corporation has revolutionized the aerosol can result in consumer products with its ReAl aerosol container technology, which utilizes recycled aluminum to create a metal alloy that exhibits increased strength in the container without affecting package integrity. In addition, the rise in beverage consumption has accelerated the demand for metal cans in the foodservice industry.

Top Key Players:- Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., Dow Inc., DS Smith PLC, Huhtamäki Oyj., Reynolds Group Holding, Sealed Air Corporation, WestRock Company

Packaging plays an essential role in maintaining quality and keeping food safe during handling and transportation. Food service packaging offers a marketing medium to the food service providers and helps improve customer satisfaction levels as well as information transmission. Food contact materials and food packaging are essential to provide consumers in Asia Pacific with safe and nutritious food. It protects the food products from contamination caused by microorganisms, air, and moisture, and helps catalytic activity in fresh food. Food service packaging includes products such as bowls, plates, cups, clamshells, and wraps, among others. The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people in the Asia Pacific region.

Any supply chain in the market, is always influenced by various external factors including fluctuations in fuel costs, supplier/buyer relationships, consumer behavior and partner ecosystem. Designing and planning supply chains for their customers involves consistent co-ordination with other tasks such as warehousing, transporting, designing facilities, order collections, goods distribution, managing orders and also certain facets of customer service. Additionally, harmonic relations between each of the trading partner is vital for smooth operations overall. Even with the potential business benefits offered by the food service packaging companies for supply chain management, the contract based process comes under consistent scrutiny for the reason of it being outsourced and dependence on third party for business. Security of sensitive and confidential data is one of the primary reasons for the sluggish acceptance of the technology in automotive industry, which is restraining the growth of food service packaging in the current scenario.

The flexible packaging type is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific food service packaging market. Flexible packaging is expected to be one of a growing packaging type of the packaging industry as the flexible packaging combines all the superior qualities of film, plastic, aluminum foil, jute bags and paper to provide a broad array of protective properties. Flexible packaging is capable of getting mold into any shape as per the food items like bag, liner, pouch, or overwrap. Flexible packaging is consumer’s popular choice as it helps in packaging the daily eatable for offices, schools, and other purposes and can be molded in whichever way required. Also, the flexible packaging helps in shipping heavy food items such as the grains, whole foods etc. Thus the need of the consumers in both domestic and commercial ways is increasing the demand for the flexible food services packaging industry.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market Landscape Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market – Key Market Dynamics Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market – Global Market Analysis Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

