Asia Pacific Genomics Market by Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027: Association for Responsible Research and Innovation in Genomics (ARRIGE)

The Asia Pacific genomics market is expected to reach US$ 7.6 Bn in 2025 from US$ 3.2 Bn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the genomics market is primarily attributed to the increasing number of start-up companies and medical genetics in developing countries. However, nonexistence of skilled professionals and perception of the people for genetic alteration are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, rising demand in genomics for medical applications is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific genomics market in the coming years.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004303/

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for genomics included in the report are, Association for Responsible Research and Innovation in Genomics (ARRIGE), Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap), and among others.

The increasing advances in genetic and genomic technology have changed the healthcare services rapidly in low and middle income countries (LMICs) in the Asia-Pacific region. Although, genetic services were initially focused on population-based disease prevention strategies and then evolved into clinic-based and therapeutics-oriented services. Many health-care systems in the region were unprepared for the needs of a clinical genetic service and have struggled to cope with both, communicable and non-communicable diseases. The combination of demands from a large emerging middle class population, the lack of regulatory oversight and capacity-building in medical genetics expertise help to upsurge the demand for the genetic services. The type and pattern of the genetic diseases in developing countries are quite adaptable, even within the same geographic region. The country is focusing on prevention through carrier screening, genetic counseling and prenatal diagnosis. As in result, a newborn screening program has been initiated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (2018) for sickle cell disease in some states, with plans to extend it to other areas.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004303/

The type and pattern of the genetic diseases in developing countries are quite adaptable, even within the same geographic region. The physicians and clinical geneticists trained in developed countries to encounter genetic diseases in the local population. The common diseases in the region such as, citrin deficiency, Barts hydrops and distal renal tubular acidosis, Southeast Asian ovalocytosis syndromes. Consequently, various prevention programs based on carrier screening and DNA-based prenatal diagnosis are being established in a growing number of lower-resource countries. For instance, the technology to treat and control thalassemia major, sickle cell disease and hemoglobinopathies are available in India. The guidelines for adequate therapy are provided for affected individuals. The country is focusing on prevention through carrier screening, genetic counseling and prenatal diagnosis. As in result, a newborn screening program has been initiated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (2018) for sickle cell disease in some states, with plans to extend it to other areas.

By application, the diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. The diagnostics helps benefit the human to avoid the inheritance of the diseases in their children and diagnostics provides clarity for more concise treatment. Moreover, the segment held the largest market share of 32.2% for the application segment in the genomics market and is likely to dominate the market in coming forecast period.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004303/

In 2017, the research centers segment held a largest market share of 42.3% of the genomics market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. However, the hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.9% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025. This higher growth rate of the segment owing to the providing the references for further researches are likely to propel the growth of the research centers segment in the coming future.

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the genomics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia Pacific Genomics Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]