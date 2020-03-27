Asia Pacific High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market is expected to reach US$ 2,536.52 Mn in 2027

The APAC high-flow nasal cannula market is expected to reach US$ 2,536.52 Mn in 2027 from US$ 951.53 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is majorly contributed by growing elderly population and increasing chronic respiratory disease across APAC. However, after effects of high flow nasal cannula is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

COPD cases in India has increased from 28.1 million (27.0-29.2) in 1990 to 55.3 million (53.1-57.6) in 2016. Also, an increase in prevalence was observed from 3.3% to 4.2%. The age-standardized COPD prevalence and DALY rates in 2016 were highest in the less developed low epidemiological transition level (ETL) state group. According to the University of Washington’s Global Burden of Disease study, 2018, after heart disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) was the second – highest cause of death in India in 2017, killing approximately 1 million (958,000) Indians. Moreover, as per the IndiaSpend reported in January 2018, COPD led to 13% of all deaths in India, and 7.5 million were at risk of the disease in 2016. Thus, the demand for high flow nasal cannula market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

According to the NCD Alliance, chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) describe a series of diseases of the airways and the other structures of the lungs. Asthma and respiratory allergies, occupational lung diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea syndrome, and pulmonary hypertension are few of them. The burden for chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) is increasing across all countries in Asia-Pacific. As per the article published in The Lancet Global Health, India has 18% of the global population and an increasing burden of chronic respiratory diseases.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for drug delivery systems included in the report are the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), NCD Alliance, etc.

The hospital segment expected to dominate the APAC high-flow nasal cannula market. Additionally, this segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027. Similarly, in 2018 the active humidifier segment held the major market share among the component segments.

By Component, the active humidifier segment held a largest market share of the high-flow nasal cannula market, in 2018. The active humidifier is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 because presence of many market players who are providing heated circuits and systems to deliver humidification. The active humidifier segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease segment a largest market share of the high-flow nasal cannula market, by application in 2018. However, bronchiectasis segment expected to have largest market in 2027 because patients with bronchiectasis are growing consistently since 2001 and its prevalence is more in elder population.

