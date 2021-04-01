Asia Pacific Industrial Agitator Market : Impact of Existing and Emerging Market Upto 2027

The industrial agitator market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow from US$ 555.5 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1381.5 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 10.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Driving factors such as the increasing industrialization, positive economic growth in manufacturing & process industries, and rising need for efficient agitation systems from industries are boosting the growth of the industrial agitator market. Further, the SMEs are anticipated to boost the future demand of portable/modular agitators, which in turn facilitate significant growth opportunities for the industrial agitator market. Small and medium enterprises play an integral part in the growth of any country’s economy worldwide. In these emerging economies such as China and India, formal SMEs contribute more than 40% to the GDP and almost 60% of total employment and if informal SMEs are included then this number could be much higher.

Industrial Agitator Market – Companies Mentioned Alfa Laval

Mixel Group

Ekato Group

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.

Silverson Machines, Inc.

SPX Flow, Inc.

Statiflo Group

Sulzer Ltd.

Tacmina Corporation

Xylem Inc.

With fast changing technology scenario and growing number of small and medium manufacturers, the demand for innovative/custom industrial agitators is anticipated to grow in the coming years. In addition, the increasing advancements in the industrial agitators and rising demand of efficient mixing in various industries such as general industry, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, oil & gas, food and beverages, and cosmetics; the industrial agitators market is poised to see impressive growth in the near future.

On the basis of mixing type, the industrial agitator market is segmented into solid–solid mixture, solid–liquid mixture, liquid–liquid mixture and liquid–gas mixture. Mixing of ingredients in different form, or dispersion of one phase into another, is an operation extensively used by different industries. The entire operations is performed with an objective to make homogeneous yield using the minimum amount of energy and time. Industries faces several difficulties majorly due to the diversity of products in terms of size (granules or particles), shape (irregularly shaped particles), moisture and surface nature (cohesive or non-cohesive concentrates). All the industries have unique mixture type requirement and therefore choose specific agitator to perform the function. Liquid–liquid mixture segment led the industrial agitator market in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period.

ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL AGITATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Large Tank Agitator

Portable Agitator

Drum Agitator

By Mounting Type

Top-Mounted

Bottom-Mounted

Side-Mounted

By Mixing Type

Solid-Solid Mixture

Solid-Liquid Mixture

Liquid-Liquid Mixture

Liquid-Gas Mixture

By End-Use Industry

General Industry

Chemicals

Mining

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

