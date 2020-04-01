Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027

Factors such as the demand for advanced robotic solutions and labor shortage issue, have created massive opportunity to implement these robots across the industries. These factors are likely to drive the . Also, The constant growth in the global e-commerce as well as on-demand economy, the requirement of advanced and new generation of autonomous mobile robots are aiding companies to handle major labor shortage issue is likely to drive the Asia-Pacific logistics robot market.

The region consists of many developing countries that are witnessing high growth in their logistics sector. Apart from China’s evolution into a high-skilled robot manufacturing hub, other developing countries such as South Korea, Japan, and India, are attracting several businesses that are in the quest to relocate their low to medium-skilled manufacturing facilities to the countries offering lower labor costs. However, these factors are likely to drive the logistics robots market. Also, rapidly growing economies have translated into rising per-capita incomes and consumer expenditures. As a result, Asia-Pacific witnessed high growth in the sales of logistics robots which is continuously boosting the logistics robots market.

Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market–Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market By Function

Pick & Place

Palletizing and De-palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market By Industry

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Automotive

Outsource Logistics

Retail

Consumer Goods

Food and Beverages

Others

Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market By Robot Type

Robotic Arm

AGV

Collaborative Mobile Robots

Others

Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

AGV International

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

GreyOrange

KION GROUP AG

KNAPP AG

Kollmorgen

Kuka AG

Toshiba Corporation

