Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Forecast To 2027: Top Players World Health Organization, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

The Asia Pacific patient flow management market is expected to reach US$ 364.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 74.4 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017-2025

Managing the large patient population in hospitals, emergency department, and other healthcare facilities is an urgent issue in most of the countries in the Asia Pacific region. The patient flow management solutions offer complete transparency and overview across various departments in the hospitals, which enables the hospital management and medical professionals to provide high-quality care for patients.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for patient flow management included in the report are World Health Organization, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP) and Others.

The solution improves healthcare staff and resource utilization, which helps in addressing the issue of patient flow and enhances better hospital decisions by making use of comprehensive real-time data which is available to hospital management. The patient flow management solutions reduce the cost of the healthcare facilities by reducing the labor cost.

Furthermore, according to 2013, a survey on patient engagement found that a large majority of the patient population is looking for healthcare services that are engaged in online communication and management tools. Patients now days prefer booking appointments online, online prescriptions, online reminders, and other online facilities. The patient flow management tools also provide patients with these facilities. Thus, owing to these benefits offered by patient flow management solutions, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region due to increasing patient turnover, growing outpatient satisfaction, and reduced waiting time. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing healthcare services demand and limited health care resources are likely to drive the market for patient flow management in the country. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors, the growth of the market in China is likely to contribute the largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

