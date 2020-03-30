Asia Pacific Patient Simulator Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Drivers & Restraints, Opportunities and Future Developments By 2025

The growth of the market is primarily due to factors such as the increasing introduction of new technologies in the patient simulator and the introduction of new simulator training programs. However, due to the expensive patient simulators, the market should slow down its growth.

Advances in patient simulators have improved the market. Many players in the industry have developed innovative simulator types in recent years. The further development of the simulators has led to faster and easier treatment and recovery of patients. In addition, the investments of public and private investors for the simulators are increasing. In order to improvise the technology, there were various innovations and developments in this area. In recent years, various image enhancement innovations have been made to enable better use of simulators.

Company profiles

• Laerdal Medical

• 3D Systems, Inc.

• Gaumard Scientific

• Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd.,

• Simulab Corporation

• Simulaiden

• Surgical Science

• Mentice AB

• Limbs & Things LTD

New technologies have been developed to shorten the time of surgeons and patients. For example, Japanese researchers developed a 3D-printed robot in April 2017 to practice medical simulations. The robot called „Mikoto“ had realistic 3D-printed organs that gave medical students a more realistic training simulation experience. The robot was originally developed for three medical procedures: endotracheal intubation, gastrointestinal endoscopy and sputum suction. The robot is also equipped with various signals that detect pressure and pain and accordingly emit signals and alert the practitioners. Therefore it is expected

China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market as a result of the government’s initiative to implement the patient simulator in academic and hospital education. Given the factors above, the country’s market growth is likely to be the largest contributor to the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

