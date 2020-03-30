Asia Pacific Quartz Market to 2027: Awesome Research Tool You Can Try Before You Buy

The Asia Pacific Quartz Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Quartz is a mineral form of SiO2 stable at low temperatures and pressures. It is found in igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic, and hydrothermal mineral environments, mainly in continental regions. It is highly resistant to mechanical and chemical weathering, and the high durability makes it the dominant mineral of mountaintops and the primary constituent of river, beach, and desert sand. One of the major properties of quartz crystals is the ability to vibrate at a precise frequency. Due to its high precise frequencies, quartz crystals are used to make extremely accurate time-keeping instruments and equipment that can transmit radio and television signals with precise and stable frequencies.

ASIA PACIFIC QUARTZ MARKET SEGMENTATION

Quartz Market, by Product

Quartz Surface and Tile

High-Purity Quartz

Quartz Glass

Quartz Crystal

Quartz Sand

Others

Quartz Market, by End-User Industry

Electronics and Semiconductor

Solar

Building and Construction

Medical

Optics and Telecommunication

Others

Company Profiles

Caesarstone Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Sibelco NV

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Saint Gobain S.A.

Creswick Quartz

Quartz Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Baba Quartz

