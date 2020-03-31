Asia Pacific Security Screening Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027

The Asia Pacific security screening market accounted for US$ 2.40 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 5.61 Bn in 2027.

The Rise in the air passenger traffic has led to the expansion of airport infrastructure and increased cross-border transactions owing to rapid growth in the e-commerce industry are boosting the security screening market growth. Moreover, the growth of the infrastructure sector in developing economies is expected to boost the security screening market. The Asia Pacific region encompassed with countries such as India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. The economy of the region is performing well due to numerous technological and infrastructural developments. The Asia Pacific region comprises several developing economies such as China and India as well as many Southeast Asian countries, strongly demanding for infrastructure projects.

In addition, the e-commerce market in Asia Pacific market is growing significantly owing to the constant increase in population and increasing penetration of internet. According to the World Bank projection, Asia Pacific is expected to continue to account for 1/3rd of the overall e-commerce industry. Furthermore, the conventional brick and mortar business is also making considerable investments to accelerate their e-commerce business. Moreover, the growth of cross-border commerce is also propelling the growth of the e-commerce industry in the region. The growth of the e-commerce market in the region is anticipated to propel the demand for security screening market for the shipments.

Some of the players present in security screening market are Aware, Inc., Anviz Global, Analogic Corporation, Astrophysics Inc., L3 Security & Detection Systems, Magal Security Systems Ltd, Nuctech Company Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Detection Inc., and Teledyne ICM (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated) among others.

Security screening market by product is classified into x-ray scanner, biometric systems, electromagnetic metal detector, and explosive trace detector. The x-ray scanner segment led the security screening market in the year 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the electromagnetic metal detector segment has the second-highest market share in 2018 and is expected to have stable growth in the near future. In the present scenario, the electromagnetic metal detector is utilized to detect varied Products of metallic devices such as guns, bombs, brass knuckles, knives, and others for security purpose. To evade the occurrence of any unauthorized and illegal entry of the metallic objects along with the luggage bags of the individuals, the adoption of electromagnetic metal detector is rising. Moreover, adoption of electromagnetic metal detector is frequently rising at public spaces such as schools, transportation terminals, courts, and others. Also to protect world leaders, sports & cultural events.

The overall security screening market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the security screening market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the security screening market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia Pacific region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the security screening market.

