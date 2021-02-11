Asia-Pacific’s aircraft landing gear market is expected to grow from US$ 1.86 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.11 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 9.3% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The APAC region has tremendous growth potential with fast-growing countries like China and India and developed nations such as Japan. The region is expected to grow at around 5% to 6% this year and accounts for two-thirds of global growth. A huge middle-class population and a strong growth in middle-class spending, coupled with a wide range of income levels, are some of the factors that influence the aviation industry in the Asia Pacific region. The presence of a large number of dynamic and developing economies in APAC, especially in South East Asia, positively influence growth in the aviation industry.

As per the data from IATA, currently, the Asian region accounts for 40% of the global air cargo traffic. In the year 2018, the passenger traffic in the region rose 7.3% as compared to 2017, which has been majorly propelled by economic expansions of Asian countries. Boeing Co., Airbus are some of the prominent aircraft manufacturers that have planned to set their manufacturing bases in South East Asian countries of Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, further building opportunities for the aerospace components sales. Further, policymakers and regulators in the Asia Pacific region are taking initiatives to create favorable growth and investment opportunities for various industries

Companies Mentioned:-

AAR Corp.

Circor International, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

Honeywell International, Inc.

Liebherr Group

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

SAFRAN S.A.

Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.

Triumph Group Inc.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Aircraft Landing Gear Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Aircraft Landing Gear in the global market.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Aircraft Landing Gear market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Landing Gear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Aircraft Landing Gear players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aircraft Landing Gear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Aircraft Landing Gear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Aircraft Landing Gear market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

