Asset Integrity Management Services Market Growth by Top Company and Forecasts By 2027: SGS AG, Intertek Group plc, Aker Solutions ASA, Bureau Veritas SA, Fluor Corporation

Latest market study on “Asset Integrity Management Control Market to 2027 by Service Type (Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Inspection, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Structural Integrity Management, Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Reliability-Availability-Maintainability (RAM) Study, Forensic Engineering, and Failure Analysis Services); Industry (Oil & Gas, Power, Marine, Mining, Aerospace, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the asset integrity management services market is estimated to reach US$ 37.92 Bn by 2027 from US$ 17.95 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002618/

The asset integrity management service market is segmented on basis of different types of services such as Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Inspection, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Structural Integrity Management, Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Reliability-Availability-Maintainability (RAM) Study, Forensic Engineering, and Failure Analysis Services. The NDT inspection have a wide area of application owing to their ability to provide assessment without creating any disturbance to the ongoing processes or destructing the assets. Major industrial facades including energy & power plants, and on-shore and off-shore oil & gas productions. However, ageing infrastructure not only of industrial equipment by also of the civil structures such as water supply pipelines, buildings, manufacturing hubs among others are expected to increasingly drive the demand for corrosion management AIM services.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE00002618/

The demand for NDT testing is consistently high across industries in the developing countries and developed nation attributing to the fact that, the procedure provides enhanced reports with higher accuracy, reliable data and improved probability of detection (PoD). Additionally, the easy affordability factor of NDT testing / inspection helps the industries to opt for the same. Moreover, this type of inspection facilitates the end user to replace or repair the machinery or the asset prior to its breakdown or malfunction. Pertaining to the fact that, several industries are increasing their operations production facilities across the globe, is catalyzing the demand for Non-destructive inspection segment, as the companies offering NDT inspection are being awarded with increased number of contracts, thereby creating substantial market space in the recent scenario.

The global market for asset integrity management services market provides detailed market segmentation by service type, industry, and geography. Based on service type, nondestructive (NDT) inspection segment dominate the asset integrity management service market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of industry, oil & gas segment dominates the segment in 2018, and same is foreseen to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, power segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years.

The asset integrity management service market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive services and solution which is helping the companies to gain customer traction. The major companies offering asset integrity management services to different industries include SGS AG, Intertek Group plc, Aker Solutions ASA, Bureau Veritas SA, Fluor Corporation, DNV GL AS, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International, Inc., Rosen Group, and Cybernetix SA among others. Several other companies are also offering these services to different industries which is facilitating the asset integrity management services market to propel over the years.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE00002618/

The report segments the global asset integrity management services market as follows:

Global Asset Integrity Management Services Market – By Service Type

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Inspection

Corrosion Management

Pipeline Integrity Management

Structural Integrity Management

Risk-Based Inspection (RBI)

Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study

Reliability-Availability-Maintainability (RAM) Study

Forensic Engineering and Failure Analysis Services

Global Asset Integrity Management Services Market – By Industry

Oil & Gas

Power

Marine

Mining

Aerospace

Others

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global asset integrity management market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global asset integrity management services market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]