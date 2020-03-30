Asset Integrity Management Services Market Growth, Key Futuristic Trends And Competitive Landscape 2020-2027

The asset integrity management service market is segmented on basis of different types of services such as Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Inspection, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Structural Integrity Management, Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Reliability-Availability-Maintainability (RAM) Study, Forensic Engineering, and Failure Analysis Services. The NDT inspection have a wide area of application owing to their ability to provide assessment without creating any disturbance to the ongoing processes or destructing the assets. Major industrial facades including energy & power plants, and on-shore and off-shore oil & gas productions. However, ageing infrastructure not only of industrial equipment by also of the civil structures such as water supply pipelines, buildings, manufacturing hubs among others are expected to increasingly drive the demand for corrosion management AIM services.

The global asset integrity management service market accounted to US$ 17.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 37.92 Bn by 2027.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002618/

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Asset management is the significant part for asset-intensive industries and t plays a vital role in determining safety, operational performance, and profitability for the industry by selection, maintenance, inspection, and renewal of the required asset integrity management services. These services are largely employed in a wide range of industries mainly oil & gas, power, and mining in order to maximize return on assets and reducing the risks associated with accidents and loss of production. The implementation of these services of maintains company’s asset in fir-for-service ensuring technical integrity, safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance. The companies are innovating in delivering these services from time-based approaches to a performance-based approach. This is expected to reduce the overall maintenance cost along with increasing the life-time of the assets.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE00002618/

Several companies in the asset integrity management services market offer services that comply with government regulatory requirements. Currently, with the increase in industrialization, a wide range of companies are operating for advanced solutions to improve the overall efficiency of operation. In industries such as oil & gas, power, chemical, and mining, etc., asset integrity management services play a vital role in order to minimize the risk during manufacturing operations. These industries are associated with several government and environmental regulations. The regulations in the oil & gas, mining, marine and power industry are employed for major objectives of protecting the environment, conserving natural resources, and protecting workers & public’s health and safety. Therefore, several mining, oil & gas, power, marine, and other related industries have to comply with several emission standards for the equipment, health & safety requirements and control operational malfunction. Thus, companies are more inclined towards the adoption of asset management services for equipment maintenance and inspection to avoid equipment failure.

The major companies offering asset integrity management services to different industries include SGS AG, Intertek Group plc, Aker Solutions ASA, Bureau Veritas SA, Fluor Corporation, DNV GL AS, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International, Inc., Rosen Group, and Cybernetix SA among others.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE00002618/

The global market for asset integrity management services market provides detailed market segmentation by service type, industry, and geography. Based on service type, nondestructive (NDT) inspection segment dominate the asset integrity management service market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of industry, oil & gas segment dominates the segment in 2018, and same is foreseen to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, power segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global asset integrity management market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global asset integrity management services market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]