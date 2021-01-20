Assistive Robotics Market 2020 – Global Industry Size, Analysis, Growth, Opportunity, Top Players, Regions, Trends & Forecast Report 2023
Assistive Robotics includes Physically Assistive Robots, Socially Assistive Robots, and Mixed Assistive Robots. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Assistive Robotics Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Assistive Robotics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2023.
The report firstly introduced the Assistive Robotics basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Kinova Robotics (Canada)
Focal Meditech (Netherlands)
Cyberdyne (Japan)
Intuitive Surgical (US)
ReWalk Robotics (Israel)
SoftBank Robotics (Japan)
Ekso Bionics (US)
Ubtech Robotics (China)
Barrett Technology (US)
Hyundai (South Korea)
Stryker (US)
Hocoma (Switzerland)
Blue Frog Robotics (France)
DreamFace Technologies (US)
Double Robotics (US)
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Physically Assistive Robots
Socially Assistive Robots
Mixed Assistive Robots
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Assistive Robotics for each application, including-
Elderly Assistance
Companionship
Handicap Assistance
Surgery Assistance
Industrial
Table of Contents
Part I Assistive Robotics Industry Overview
Chapter One Assistive Robotics Industry Overview
1.1 Assistive Robotics Definition
1.2 Assistive Robotics Classification Analysis
1.2.1 Assistive Robotics Main Classification Analysis
1.2.2 Assistive Robotics Main Classification Share Analysis
1.3 Assistive Robotics Application Analysis
1.3.1 Assistive Robotics Main Application Analysis
1.3.2 Assistive Robotics Main Application Share Analysis
1.4 Assistive Robotics Industry Chain Structure Analysis
1.5 Assistive Robotics Industry Development Overview
1.5.1 Assistive Robotics Product History Development Overview
1.5.1 Assistive Robotics Product Market Development Overview
1.6 Assistive Robotics Global Market Comparison Analysis
1.6.1 Assistive Robotics Global Import Market Analysis
1.6.2 Assistive Robotics Global Export Market Analysis
1.6.3 Assistive Robotics Global Main Region Market Analysis
1.6.4 Assistive Robotics Global Market Comparison Analysis
1.6.5 Assistive Robotics Global Market Development Trend Analysis
Chapter Two Assistive Robotics Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis
2.1.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost
2.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Assistive Robotics Analysis
2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis
2.2.1 Down Stream Market Analysis
2.2.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis
2.2.3 Down Stream Market Trend Analysis
Part II Asia Assistive Robotics Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Three Asia Assistive Robotics Market Analysis
3.1 Asia Assistive Robotics Product Development History
3.2 Asia Assistive Robotics Competitive Landscape Analysis
3.3 Asia Assistive Robotics Market Development Trend
Chapter Four 2014-2019 Asia Assistive Robotics Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
4.1 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Production Overview
4.2 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Production Market Share Analysis
4.3 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Demand Overview
4.4 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Supply Demand and Shortage
4.5 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Import Export Consumption
4.6 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Chapter Five Asia Assistive Robotics Key Manufacturers Analysis
5.1 Company A
5.1.1 Company Profile
5.1.2 Product Picture and Specification
5.1.3 Product Application Analysis
5.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
5.1.5 Contact Information
5.2 Company B
5.2.1 Company Profile
5.2.2 Product Picture and Specification
5.2.3 Product Application Analysis
5.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
5.2.5 Contact Information
5.3 Company C
5.3.1 Company Profile
5.3.2 Product Picture and Specification
5.3.3 Product Application Analysis
5.3.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
5.3.5 Contact Information
5.4 Company D
5.4.1 Company Profile
5.4.2 Product Picture and Specification
5.4.3 Product Application Analysis
5.4.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
5.4.5 Contact Information
Chapter Six Asia Assistive Robotics Industry Development Trend
6.1 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Production Overview
6.2 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Production Market Share Analysis
6.3 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Demand Overview
6.4 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Supply Demand and Shortage
6.5 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Import Export Consumption
6.6 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Part III North American Assistive Robotics Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Seven North American Assistive Robotics Market Analysis
7.1 North American Assistive Robotics Product Development History
7.2 North American Assistive Robotics Competitive Landscape Analysis
7.3 North American Assistive Robotics Market Development Trend
Chapter Eight 2014-2019 North American Assistive Robotics Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
8.1 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Production Overview
8.2 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Production Market Share Analysis
8.3 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Demand Overview
8.4 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Supply Demand and Shortage
8.5 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Import Export Consumption
8.6 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Chapter Nine North American Assistive Robotics Key Manufacturers Analysis
9.1 Company A
9.1.1 Company Profile
9.1.2 Product Picture and Specification
9.1.3 Product Application Analysis
9.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
9.1.5 Contact Information
9.2 Company B
9.2.1 Company Profile
9.2.2 Product Picture and Specification
9.2.3 Product Application Analysis
9.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
9.2.5 Contact Information
Chapter Ten North American Assistive Robotics Industry Development Trend
10.1 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Production Overview
10.2 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Production Market Share Analysis
10.3 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Demand Overview
10.4 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Supply Demand and Shortage
10.5 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Import Export Consumption
10.6 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Part IV Europe Assistive Robotics Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Eleven Europe Assistive Robotics Market Analysis
11.1 Europe Assistive Robotics Product Development History
11.2 Europe Assistive Robotics Competitive Landscape Analysis
11.3 Europe Assistive Robotics Market Development Trend
Chapter Twelve 2014-2019 Europe Assistive Robotics Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
12.1 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Production Overview
12.2 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Production Market Share Analysis
12.3 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Demand Overview
12.4 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Supply Demand and Shortage
12.5 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Import Export Consumption
12.6 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Chapter Thirteen Europe Assistive Robotics Key Manufacturers Analysis
13.1 Company A
13.1.1 Company Profile
13.1.2 Product Picture and Specification
13.1.3 Product Application Analysis
13.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
13.1.5 Contact Information
13.2 Company B
13.2.1 Company Profile
13.2.2 Product Picture and Specification
13.2.3 Product Application Analysis
13.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
13.2.5 Contact Information
Chapter Fourteen Europe Assistive Robotics Industry Development Trend
14.1 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Production Overview
14.2 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Production Market Share Analysis
14.3 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Demand Overview
14.4 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Supply Demand and Shortage
14.5 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Import Export Consumption
14.6 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Part V Assistive Robotics Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility
Chapter Fifteen Assistive Robotics Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis
15.1 Assistive Robotics Marketing Channels Status
15.2 Assistive Robotics Marketing Channels Characteristic
15.3 Assistive Robotics Marketing Channels Development Trend
15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy
15.3 New Project Investment Proposals
Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis
16.1 China Macroeconomic Environment Analysis
16.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis
16.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis
16.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis
16.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis
Chapter Seventeen Assistive Robotics New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
17.1 Assistive Robotics Market Analysis
17.2 Assistive Robotics Project SWOT Analysis
17.3 Assistive Robotics New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Part VI Global Assistive Robotics Industry Conclusions
Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Assistive Robotics Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
18.1 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Production Overview
18.2 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Production Market Share Analysis
18.3 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Demand Overview
18.4 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Supply Demand and Shortage
18.5 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Import Export Consumption
18.6 2014-2019 Assistive Robotics Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Chapter Nineteen Global Assistive Robotics Industry Development Trend
19.1 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Production Overview
19.2 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Production Market Share Analysis
19.3 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Demand Overview
19.4 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Supply Demand and Shortage
19.5 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Import Export Consumption
19.6 2019-2023 Assistive Robotics Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Chapter Twenty Global Assistive Robotics Industry Research Conclusions
