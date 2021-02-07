Astronishing Growth in Intelligent Lighting Controls Market 2020|key players like Schneider Electric SE,Honeywell International, Inc.,General Electric Company,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,OSRAM Licht AG

Intelligent lighting control system is an automated technology, which comprises multiple lighting fixtures connected in a network to control lighting. These solutions do not have a centralized controller, rather they are equipped with autonomous controls. Intelligent lighting control systems improve energy efficiency and performance. Intelligent lighting controls have been increasingly adopted owing to the rising need for reducing energy consumption.

Moreover, increasing awareness of energy management and electricity demand management have fostered the growth of the global intelligent lighting controls market. In addition, government regulations and incentives on the use of energy-efficient products would also boost the growth of the market.

Schneider Electric SE,Honeywell International, Inc.,General Electric Company,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,OSRAM Licht AG,Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.,Legrand Group,Zumtobel Group AG,Digital Lumens, Inc.,Lutron Electronics Co, Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The world intelligent lighting controls market is segmented based on component type, connectivity type, application and geography. On the basis of components, the market is segmented into sensors, ballasts & LED drivers, microcontrollers, dimmers & switches actuators, transmitters & receivers, and intelligent luminaries. Based on the connectivity types, world intelligent lighting controls systems are categorized into wired and wireless intelligent lighting controls. In the year 2014, wired intelligent lighting controls segment generated around 88.0% of the overall market revenue

What is the Regional Framework?

The world intelligent lighting controls market is segmented on the basis of four geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Presently, Europe is the leading revenue-generating region in the world. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the highest revenue-generating region from 2017 onwards

