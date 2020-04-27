Athletic Footwear Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Athletic Footwear market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 57090 million by 2025, from $ 49900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Athletic Footwear business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Athletic Footwear market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Athletic Footwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Football Athletic Footwear

Basketball Athletic Footwear

Other Athletic Footwear

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Professional Athletic Footwear

Amateur Athletic Footwear

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NIKE

Merrell

Adidas Group

New Balance

Asics

Puma

MIZUNO

Skecher

KAPPA

K-Swiss

PEAK

Vibram

XTEP

ANTA

361°

LI-NING

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Athletic Footwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Athletic Footwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Athletic Footwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Athletic Footwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Athletic Footwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Athletic Footwear Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Athletic Footwear Segment by Type

2.2.1 Football Athletic Footwear

2.2.2 Basketball Athletic Footwear

2.2.3 Other Athletic Footwear

2.3 Athletic Footwear Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Athletic Footwear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Athletic Footwear Segment by Application

2.4.1 Professional Athletic Footwear

2.4.2 Amateur Athletic Footwear

2.5 Athletic Footwear Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Athletic Footwear Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Athletic Footwear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Athletic Footwear by Company

3.1 Global Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Athletic Footwear Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Athletic Footwear Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Athletic Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Athletic Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Athletic Footwear Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Athletic Footwear by Regions

4.1 Athletic Footwear by Regions

4.2 Americas Athletic Footwear Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Athletic Footwear Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Athletic Footwear Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Athletic Footwear Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Athletic Footwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Athletic Footwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Athletic Footwear Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Athletic Footwear Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Athletic Footwear Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Athletic Footwear Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Athletic Footwear Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Athletic Footwear Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Athletic Footwear Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Athletic Footwear by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Athletic Footwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Athletic Footwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Athletic Footwear Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Athletic Footwear Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Athletic Footwear Distributors

10.3 Athletic Footwear Customer

11 Global Athletic Footwear Market Forecast

11.1 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Athletic Footwear Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Athletic Footwear Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Athletic Footwear Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 NIKE

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.1.3 NIKE Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 NIKE Latest Developments

12.2 Merrell

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.2.3 Merrell Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Merrell Latest Developments

12.3 Adidas Group

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.3.3 Adidas Group Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Adidas Group Latest Developments

12.4 New Balance

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.4.3 New Balance Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 New Balance Latest Developments

12.5 Asics

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.5.3 Asics Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Asics Latest Developments

12.6 Puma

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.6.3 Puma Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Puma Latest Developments

12.7 MIZUNO

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.7.3 MIZUNO Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 MIZUNO Latest Developments

12.8 Skecher

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.8.3 Skecher Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Skecher Latest Developments

12.9 KAPPA

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.9.3 KAPPA Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 KAPPA Latest Developments

12.10 K-Swiss

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.10.3 K-Swiss Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 K-Swiss Latest Developments

12.11 PEAK

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.11.3 PEAK Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 PEAK Latest Developments

12.12 Vibram

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.12.3 Vibram Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Vibram Latest Developments

12.13 XTEP

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.13.3 XTEP Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 XTEP Latest Developments

12.14 ANTA

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.14.3 ANTA Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 ANTA Latest Developments

12.15 361°

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.15.3 361° Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 361° Latest Developments

12.16 LI-NING

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered

12.16.3 LI-NING Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 LI-NING Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

