Athletic Footwear Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Athletic Footwear market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 57090 million by 2025, from $ 49900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Athletic Footwear business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Athletic Footwear market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Athletic Footwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Football Athletic Footwear
Basketball Athletic Footwear
Other Athletic Footwear
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Professional Athletic Footwear
Amateur Athletic Footwear
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
NIKE
Merrell
Adidas Group
New Balance
Asics
Puma
MIZUNO
Skecher
KAPPA
K-Swiss
PEAK
Vibram
XTEP
ANTA
361°
LI-NING
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Athletic Footwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Athletic Footwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Athletic Footwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Athletic Footwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Athletic Footwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Athletic Footwear Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Athletic Footwear Segment by Type
2.2.1 Football Athletic Footwear
2.2.2 Basketball Athletic Footwear
2.2.3 Other Athletic Footwear
2.3 Athletic Footwear Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Athletic Footwear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Athletic Footwear Segment by Application
2.4.1 Professional Athletic Footwear
2.4.2 Amateur Athletic Footwear
2.5 Athletic Footwear Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Athletic Footwear Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Athletic Footwear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Athletic Footwear by Company
3.1 Global Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Athletic Footwear Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Athletic Footwear Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Athletic Footwear Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Athletic Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Athletic Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Athletic Footwear Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Athletic Footwear by Regions
4.1 Athletic Footwear by Regions
4.2 Americas Athletic Footwear Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Athletic Footwear Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Athletic Footwear Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Athletic Footwear Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Athletic Footwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Athletic Footwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Athletic Footwear Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Athletic Footwear Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Athletic Footwear Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Athletic Footwear Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Athletic Footwear Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Athletic Footwear Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Athletic Footwear Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Athletic Footwear by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Athletic Footwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Athletic Footwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Athletic Footwear Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Athletic Footwear Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Athletic Footwear Distributors
10.3 Athletic Footwear Customer
11 Global Athletic Footwear Market Forecast
11.1 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Athletic Footwear Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Athletic Footwear Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Athletic Footwear Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 NIKE
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.1.3 NIKE Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 NIKE Latest Developments
12.2 Merrell
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.2.3 Merrell Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Merrell Latest Developments
12.3 Adidas Group
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.3.3 Adidas Group Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Adidas Group Latest Developments
12.4 New Balance
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.4.3 New Balance Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 New Balance Latest Developments
12.5 Asics
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.5.3 Asics Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Asics Latest Developments
12.6 Puma
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.6.3 Puma Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Puma Latest Developments
12.7 MIZUNO
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.7.3 MIZUNO Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 MIZUNO Latest Developments
12.8 Skecher
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.8.3 Skecher Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Skecher Latest Developments
12.9 KAPPA
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.9.3 KAPPA Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 KAPPA Latest Developments
12.10 K-Swiss
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.10.3 K-Swiss Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 K-Swiss Latest Developments
12.11 PEAK
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.11.3 PEAK Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 PEAK Latest Developments
12.12 Vibram
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.12.3 Vibram Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Vibram Latest Developments
12.13 XTEP
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.13.3 XTEP Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 XTEP Latest Developments
12.14 ANTA
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.14.3 ANTA Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 ANTA Latest Developments
12.15 361°
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.15.3 361° Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 361° Latest Developments
12.16 LI-NING
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Athletic Footwear Product Offered
12.16.3 LI-NING Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 LI-NING Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
