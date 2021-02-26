Athletic Footwear Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2026
The global Athletic Footwear market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.
The Athletic Footwear market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).
below:
-
By Category
-
Insert
- Aerobics Shoes
- Atheleisure Footwear
- Running Shoes
- Walking Shoes
-
Sports (Cross Training)
- Baseball Footwear
- Basketball Footwear
- Soccer Shoes
- Tennis Shoes
- Cricket Footwear
- Other Sports Shoes
-
Hiking Shoes
- Other Athletics Footwear
- Outdoor / Rugged Footwear
- Trekking and Walking Boots
- Seasonal Boots
- Specialty Boots
- Mountaineering Boots
-
Backpacking Boots
- Approach Shoes
- Hiking Boots
- Technical Shoes
-
-
By Consumer Group
- Kids
- Women
- Men
-
By Retail Distribution
-
Store Based
- Shoe Stores
- Discount Shoe Stores
- Sports and Athletic Goods Stores
- Mass Discounters
- Department Stores and Chains
- Specialty Apparel Stores
- Off Pricers
-
Non Store Based
- Catalog
- Teleshopping
- Internet
-
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
