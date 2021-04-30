Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players | Bruker, Park Systems, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Horiba

The report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. It presents top to bottom examination of the market for estimating income, return on investment (ROI) and developing business strategies.

Global atomic force microscope (AFM) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 655.95 million by 2026 , registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing government preference to promote nanotechnology and their development.

Major Industry Competitors: Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in global atomic force microscope (AFM) market are Bruker, Park Systems, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Horiba, Oxforfd Instruments, Nanosurf AG, WITec, NT-MDT SI, NanoMagnetics Instruments, Nanonics Imaging Ltd, Keysight Technologies, Concept Scientific Instruments AFM, Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments (ICSPI) Corp., AFM Workshop, Oxford Instruments Asylum Research, Inc. among others.

Key Segmentation: Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market

By offerings (Atomic Force Microscopes, Probes, Software), Grade (Industrial Grade AFM, Research-Grade AFM), Application (Materials Science, Life Sciences, Semiconductors and Electronics, Academics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Huge demand of miniature transistor chips, quantum dots, Nano electronics and optoelectronics is augmenting the market growth in the forecast period

Growing demand of 3D ICs in semiconductor and electronics sectors will also propel the growth of the market

High investment in Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) production is fuelling the market in the future

Increasing needs for high-speed diagnostics may escalate the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Bruker Corporation releases NanoWizard 4 XP extreme performance Bio-AFM system. Bruker’s PeakForce tapping will enable unparalleled AFM and superior force control. It will provide seamless integration with phase, confocal or spinning disc microscopies and huge level of correlative microscopy

In June 2016, Park Systems announced the launch of their Park NX20 300mm designed research AFM which is featured with the scanning system which scan entire sample area of 300 mm wafers using a 300 mm vacuum chuck with less noise level below 0.5angstrom (Å) RMS. The introduction of new system will provide the opportunity to the semiconductor industry

