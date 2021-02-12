Atomic Force Microscope Market From 2020-2026: Growth Analysis By Makers, Regions, Sorts And Applications 

Atomic Force Microscope Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Atomic Force Microscope Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Bruker Corporation, JPK Instruments, NT-MDT, Keysight Technologies, Park Systems, Witec, Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments), Nanonics Imaging, Nanosurf, Hitachi High-Technologies, Anasys Instruments, RHK Technology, A.P.E. Research )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Atomic Force Microscope market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisAtomic Force Microscope, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Atomic Force Microscope Market: This report studies the global Atomic Force Microscope market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Atomic Force Microscope market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or scanning-force Microscopy (SFM) is a very-high-resolution type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM), with demonstrated resolution on the order of fractions of a nanometer, more than 1000 times better than the optical diffraction limit.

AFM provides a 3D profile of the surface on a nanoscale, by measuring forces between a sharp probe (<10 nm) and surface at very short distance (0.2-10 nm probe-sample separation). The probe is supported on a flexible cantilever. The AFM tip gently touches the surface and records the small force between the probe and the surface.

Atomic force microscopy is arguably the most versatile and powerful microscopy technology for studying samples at nanoscale. It is versatile because an atomic force microscope can not only image in three-dimensional topography, but it also provides various types of surface measurements to the needs of scientists and engineers. It is powerful because an AFM can generate images at atomic resolution with angstrom scale resolution height information, with minimum sample preparation.

The main markets for AFM are academia, research labs and the semiconductors and electronics sector, with growing markets in biology and the life sciences and nanotechnology and nanomaterials research. In semiconductors, the measurement and manipulation of nanomaterials becomes increasingly challenging as the continuous shrinking of dimensions requires higher lateral resolution. The AFM has become a standard and widely spread instrument for characterizing such nanoscale devices and can be found in most of todays research and development areas.

Increasing government and corporate funding in life sciences and nanotechnology is predominantly driving the microscopy market. Furthermore, technological advances that enhance ease of usage, automation, better quality imaging, faster and better analysis have also had a huge positive impact on the market.

However, the characterization of three dimensional high-aspect ratio and sidewall structures can prove problematic. And there are other microscopes can be used to replace AFM, like SNOM (Near-field scanning optical microscopy).

In 2017, the global Atomic Force Microscope market size was 320 million US$ and it is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-2025.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Atomic Force Microscope in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Research Grade AFM

☑ Industrial Grade AFM

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Atomic Force Microscope in each application, can be classified into:

☑ Life Sciences and Biology

☑ Semiconductors and Electronics

☑ Nanomaterials Science

☑ Other

Atomic Force Microscope Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

The Study Objectives Of This Atomic Force Microscope Market Report Are:

☯ To analyzethe key Atomic Force Microscope manufacturers, to study the Production, Capacity, Volume, Value, Market Size, Share and development plans in future.

☯ To analyze the key regions Atomic Force Microscope market potential and Advantage, Opportunity and Challenge, Restraints and Risks.

☯ Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis.

☯ To define, describe and forecast the Atomic Force Microscope market by type, application and region.

☯ To analyze the opportunities in the Atomic Force Microscope market for Stakeholders by Identifying the High Growth Segments.

☯ To analyze competitive developments such as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions in the Atomic Force Microscope Market.

☯ To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual Growth Trend and Their Contribution to the Atomic Force Microscope Market.

