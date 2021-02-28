Augmented Intelligence Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – CognitiveScale, Cosmo Tech, IBM, Microsoft, MondoBrain, Qlik, Salesforce.com, SAP SE, Sisense, TIBCO Software

Augmented Intelligence Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data. Report includes Different Market Forecasts related to Market Size, Revenue, CAGR, Gross Margin, Share, and other Key Factors of Augmented Intelligence Market.

Augmented intelligence is an alternate approach of artificial intelligence (AI), which emphasize on AI’s assistive role, underlining the fact that cognitive technology is intended to improve human intelligence instead of replacing it. It enhances human skills of reasoning in a robotic system or software including expectancy, business outlook, and problem solving, recollection & sequencing, and decision-making capabilities.

The key factors boosting the augmented intelligence market include the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, surging implementation of big data analytics, as well as rising demand for smart virtual assistants. On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals is hampering the growth of the augmented intelligence market. Although, the growing adoption of augmented intelligence in the healthcare sector is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players operating in the augmented intelligence market.

The reports cover key developments in the Augmented Intelligence market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Augmented Intelligence market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Augmented Intelligence market in the global market.

Key Players Leading the Market

CognitiveScale

Cosmo Tech

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MondoBrain Inc.

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

com, Inc.

SAP SE

Sisense Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

The “Global Augmented Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Augmented Intelligence industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Augmented Intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global Augmented Intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Augmented Intelligence market.

The global augmented intelligence market is segmented into technology, enterprise size, and end-user. The technology segment of augmented intelligence market categorized into machine learning, natural language processing, spatial navigation, machine vision, and others. Also, the enterprise size segment of augmented intelligence market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Furthermore, the end-user segment is classified into IT and telecommunication, retail and e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, and others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Augmented Intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Augmented Intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Augmented Intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Augmented Intelligence market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Augmented Intelligence Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Augmented Intelligence Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Augmented Intelligence Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Augmented Intelligence Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

