Augmented Intelligence MarketGrowth Strategies, Opportunity, Challenges, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis by 2027 – CognitiveScale, Cosmo Tech, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation,MondoBrain Inc.

Augmented intelligence is an alternate approach of artificial intelligence (AI), which emphasize on AI’s assistive role, underlining the fact that cognitive technology is intended to improve human intelligence instead of replacing it. It enhances human skills of reasoning in a robotic system or software including expectancy, business outlook, and problem solving, recollection & sequencing, and decision-making capabilities.

The key factors boosting the augmented intelligence market include the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, surging implementation of big data analytics, as well as rising demand for smart virtual assistants. On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals is hampering the growth of the augmented intelligence market. Although, the growing adoption of augmented intelligence in the healthcare sector is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players operating in the augmented intelligence market.

The List of Companies

CognitiveScale

2. Cosmo Tech

3. IBM Corporation

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. MondoBrain Inc.

6. Qlik Technologies, Inc.

7. Salesforce.com, Inc.

8. SAP SE

9. Sisense Inc.

10. TIBCO Software Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global augmented intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The Augmented intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the augmented intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the augmented intelligence market in these regions.

