Augmented Reality Software Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global augmented reality software market was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 129.63 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 57.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Companies:

Wikitude GmbH

Zugara

Aurasma

Augmate

Ubimax GmbH

PTC

Daqri