Augmented Reality Software Market 2020 Future Growth Insight | Know In-Depth About Key Players –Marxent Labs LLC, Mortar Studios (Australia), PTC, Inc., Pristine Inc., Re’flekt GmbH (Germany),

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global Augmented Reality Software Market accounted for USD 8.51 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 333.8 billion growing at a CAGR of 58.20% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The key players examine the Augmented Reality Software market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Augmented Reality Software expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Augmented Reality Software strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Augmented Reality Software market are:

Atheer, Inc.,

Augmate Corporation,

Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P.,

Blippar,

Catchoom,

DAQRI,

EON Reality Inc.,

Immerseport,

Infinity Augmented Reality,

Inglobe Technologies,

Jbknowledge, Inc. (US),

Kudan (U.K.),

Magic Leap, Inc.,

Marxent Labs LLC,

Mortar Studios (Australia),

PTC, Inc., Pristine Inc.,

Re’flekt GmbH (Germany),

Scope AR (Canada),

Ubimax GmbH,

Upskill,

Viewar GmbH (Austria),

Wear S.R.L. (Italy),

Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc. and others.

Market Definition: Global Augmented Reality Software Market

Augmented reality software’s differs from virtual reality, in virtual reality whole new artificial environment gets created but in AR the existing environment gets overlays with new information top of it. The Augmented Reality software’s are used in different industries such as healthcare, public, safety, gas, oil, mining, telecom, and others. Increased demand for augmented reality in e-commerce and retail stores may act as a major driver in the growth of augmented reality software market. On the other side, lack of interaction with physical products may hamper the market.

Segmentation: Global Augmented Reality Software Market

Augmented Reality Software Market : By Function

Remote collaboration

Workflow optimization

Visualization

Documentation

3d modelling

Navigation

Augmented Reality Software Market : By Vertical

Consumer Gaming Sports Entertainment

Commercial Tourism and sightseeing e-learning e-commerce Marketing

Enterprise

Medical

Aerospace and defense

Oil and gas

Mining

Telecom

IT/data centers

Augmented Reality Software Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Augmented Reality Software Market:

In April, 2019, Shutterstock recently entered in the AR market. The ‘view room’ mode has been introduced by them to enhance the customer experience. The app will help to select any image featured on the Shutterstock platform and view it in real world location.

In May 2018, The augmented reality software are soon hit the U.S Market for the Car repair service, The Porsche introduced ‘Tech live Look’ through their exclusive dealer in the North America. This technology will help to reduce the time by almost 40percent.

Augmented Reality Software Market: Drivers

Increased demand for augmented reality in e-commerce and retail stores

Growing demand for augmented reality software in consumer electronics

Increasing demand for AR-based applications in medical sectors as well as Automotive sector

Augmented Reality Software Market : Restraints

Lack of interaction with physical products

Limited processing power and inadequate storage

