Australia and New Zealand Radiotherapy Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Australia Radiotherapy Market was valued at USD 547.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 950.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.34% from 2019 to 2026. However, the New Zealand Radiotherapy Market was valued at USD 73.2 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 129.0 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.48% from 2019 to 2026.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Genesis

NL-TEC Pty Ltd

Alphatech Systems Limited

Varian

Elekta

Sirtex

Noxopharm

Philips