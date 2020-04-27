Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a group of neurological conditions, which hampers developmental of social interaction, communication and use of verbal and non-verbal language. The exact cause is still unknown. People with autism have issues in carrying out regular activities. Children with autism have issues during social interaction. Social interaction and communication are the core impairments of ASD, whereas, seizures, sensory issues, anxiety, sleep deficits, self-injury and others are associated symptoms.

There is no definitive treatment for the treatment of core symptoms yet, however, the FDA have approved many drugs for associated symptoms. For instance, antipsychotics such as risperidone and aripripazole are used in treating irritability associated with disorder.

The autism spectrum disorders market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development for discovery of novel therapies. Growing pipeline for the autism spectrum disorder is one of the prime factors for the growth of the market. There is no current therapies for the treatment of autism spectrum disorders, which have increased number of untreated population. For instance, autism prevalence has increased by 15% in children, affecting 1 out of 59 children, the CDC. Moreover, increasing government efforts to increasing knowledge regarding autism is boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced to invest USD 27 million in the next five years to conduct the Study to Explore Early Development (SEED). This is one of the largest studies in the U.S., which will help in identifying risk factors in children for autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

2. Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.

3. Johnson & Johnson

4. Yamo Pharmaceuticals

5. Curemark

6. Servier

7. Neurochlore

The global autism spectrum disorders market is segmented on the basis of type, and treatment type. Based on type, the market is segmented as autistic disorder, pervasive developmental disorder, Asperger syndrome and others. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented as drug therapy and communication & behavioral therapy.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Autism Spectrum Disorders market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The autism spectrum disorders market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting autism spectrum disorders market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the autism spectrum disorders market in these regions.

