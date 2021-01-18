Automated Fare Collection Market Is Likely To Hold The Major Global Share During Forecast Period 2019–2028 with Advanced Card Systems Ltd, Atos SE, Cubic Corporation, GMV Innovating Solutions S.L

The Automated Fare Collection Market Report is the most important study for anyone looking for complete information about the Automated Fare Collection market. This report covers all information about global and regional markets, including historical and future trends in market dominance, size, trade, supply, competitors and prices, as well as key vendor information around the world. In this report, predicted market information, SWOT analysis, Automated Fare Collection market scenarios and feasibility studies are important aspects. The global automated fare collection market size is estimated to be at USD 30.47 billion by 2028. It is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 14.1%. AFC systems comprise automatic ticket vending machines, card recharge terminals, gate machines, and ticket checking machines. Rising demand for hassle-free and efficient transportation systems is expected to be one of the key factors driving the market.

Key market players covered in this report –

Some of the major players in automated fare collection market are Advanced Card Systems Ltd, Atos SE, Cubic Corporation, GMV Innovating Solutions S.L., Indra, LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION, LG Electronics, Masabi Ltd, NIPPON SIGNAL CO.,LTD., NXP Semiconductors, OMRON Corporation, SAMSUNG SDS America, Inc, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Siemens and Sony Corporation.

Increasing use of digital payment gateways such as plastic money, real-time payments and debit cards, credit cards, and Near Field Communication (NFC) payment applications are also expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The system is rapidly replacing traditional ticketing systems due to benefits such as better process management, monetization, financial fraud prevention and better system planning.

The rapid development of public infrastructure in developing countries around the world has created many opportunities for the market. In addition, market growth is accelerating as regional integration between transportation providers and system providers, such as airports, railways and parking lots, increases. Along with the flexible plans offered by these systems, the widespread use of wireless networks, smartphones and contactless technologies for digital transactions is expected to accelerate market growth.

Automated Fare Collection Device Market segmentation-

Market Segment

Component

Hardware, Software

Technology

Smart Card, Magnetic Stripe, Near Field Communication (NFC), Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

System

Ticket Vending Machine (TVM), Ticket Office Machine (TOM), Fare Gates, IC Cards

Application

Railways & Transportation, Parking, Entertainment, Others

Automated Fare Collection Device report provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Automated Fare Collection Device during 2019-2028. The whole Growth Analysis of Automated Fare Collection Device has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Automated Fare Collection Device, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Research objectives of the Automated Fare Collection Device Market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the Automated Fare Collection Device Market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2028.

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

