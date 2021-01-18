Automated Guided Vehicles Market by 2020-2026 Profiling Leading Players Konecranes Motum, Invia Robotics, and Locus Robotics

The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is accounted for $1.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Emerging E-commerce industry, adoption of industrial automation by SMEs and demand for automation in material handling across Industries are some of the factors impelling the market growth. However, high installation, maintenance, & switching costs and low labor cost in emerging countries are restricting the market growth.

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are totally automated transport systems that are used in manufacturing of unmanned vehicles. The main function of these vehicles is to safely transport all types of products and materials without any human interference. Automated guided vehicles are widely being used in areas of production, logistics, warehousing, and distribution as they ensure profitability through efficient and accurate operations.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are: Konecranes Motum, ABB Ltd, Invia Robotics, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Transbotics Corporation, Savant Automation, SSI Schaefer Systems International Dwc Llc, KUKA Group, Jungheinrich Group, Murata Machinery, Dematic Corp, Toyota Material Handling, John Bean Technologies (Jbt) Corporation, Addverb Technologies, Seegrid Corporation, Swisslog Holding, Amerden Inc and Oceaneering AGV Systems.

Amongst navigation technology, Vision Guidance segment held considerable market share during the predicted period. Vision guided vehicles learn a route by “seeing” as it travels through 360-degree in-built camera. The visual record is then converted to computer code. The vehicle then can respond to directions, recognizing routes by matching what it sees to what it learned.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The region growth is supported by the increasing manufacturing and logistics activities in the emerging countries such as China and India. The flourishing manufacturing and automobile sectors in the region are expected to spur the demand for the market growth.

Battery types Covered:

-Nickel-Based

-Lithium-Ion

-Lead

-Other Battery Type

Navigation Technologies Covered:

-Optical Tape Guidance

-Vision Guidance

-Laser Guidance

-Inductive Guidance

-Magnetic Guidance

-Other Navigation Technologies

Types Covered:

-Assembly Line Vehicle

-Pallet Truck

-Tow Vehicle

-Forklift Truck

-Unit Load Carrier

Applications Covered:

-Packaging

-Assembly

-Storage

-Distribution

-Transportation

End Users Covered:

-Retail

-Healthcare

-Logistics

-Aerospace

-Food & Beverage

-Manufacturing

-Automotive

-Other End users

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

