Automatic Door Market Projected to Reach $41,745.0 million by 2026 with CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026

The global automatic doors market was valued at $22,400.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $41,745.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Automatic door, as its name indicates opens and closes automatically on sensing the approach of a person. It is also known as an auto door. These doors operate through the sensors which sense different types of parameters, such as physical presence, sound, weight, and motion. Automatic doors significantly reduce annual cooling and heating costs by contributing to energy saving. The automatic opening and closing action prevents air-conditioning from escaping the air and preventing dust from entering the indoor premises. Its types include swing, sliding, revolving, and others. In addition, its end users include residential & commercial, military, transportation hubs, and industrial sector.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00023748

Advancements by market players producing automatic doors with different gate design such as shutter system, bollards, boom barriers, and others. Moreover, the surge in residential & non-residential construction, and increase in spending on home remodeling in developed economies have fostered the growth of the global automatic doors market. However, high price packages of products restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income in emerging markets and rapid urbanization & industrialization are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global automatic doors market is segmented on the basis of type, End User, and region. By type, the market is segmented into sliding, swinging, folding, and others. By end user, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as acquisition, collaboration, product launch, and partnership to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include ASSA ABLOY Group, Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, Rite-Hite Holding Corporation, Royal Boon Edam International B.V, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The global automatic doors market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

– The key market players within automatic doors market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the automatic doors industry.

Purchase a copy of this research report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00023748

GLOBAL AUTOMATIC DOORS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Sliding

– Swinging

– Folding

– Others

BY End-user

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Residential

BY REGION

– North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

– Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– ASSA ABLOY Group

– Deutschtec GmbH

– dormakaba Holding AG

– GEZE GmbH

– MANUSA GEST, S.L.

– Nabtesco Corporation

– Rite-Hite Holding Corporation

– Royal Boon Edam International B.V

– Sanwa Holdings Corporation

– Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.