Automatic Door Market to 2027 By Top Leading Players: dormakaba Holding, Entrematic Group AB, GEZE UK Ltd., Gilgen Door Systems AG, PORTALP Automatic Doors, Rite-Hite

The automatic door has a wide range of applications in commercial spaces such as hospitals, restaurants, malls, and others. Hence rising demand for the automatic door that drives the growth of the automatic door market. However, the high initial cost and heavy maintenance cost of the door may hamper the growth of the market. Rising infrastructure projects and the adoption of automation for the door is the major factors that are propelling the growth of the automatic door market. Increasing the construction of malls, airports, multiplex theater, and others are expected to drive the growth of the automatic door market.

Key Players

1.ASSA ABLOY

2.dormakaba Holding

3.Entrematic Group AB

4.GEZE UK Ltd.

5.Gilgen Door Systems AG

6.PORTALP Automatic Doors

7.Rite-Hite

8.Royal Boon Edam International B.V.

9.SHIPYARDDOOR PVC Fabric Door Systems

10.STANLEY Access Technologies LLC.

Global Automatic Door Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

An automatic door is a door that opens automatically by using various sensors. Rising construction activity across the globe is driving the growth of the automatic door market. The automatic door is widely used in malls, hotels, theaters, stores, and others to eliminate the monotonous job of opening doors manually, hence boosting the demand for the automatic door market. The factors such as energy-saving, maintaining security, fast and accurate, ease of operation, and others fuel the demand of the market. Also changing lifestyles of people is boosting the demand for the automatic door market.

Automatic Door Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

