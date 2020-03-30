AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION AND DATA CAPTURE MARKET GIANTS SPENDING IS GOING TO BOOM | TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., EPSON AMERICA INC., ALLIEN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, NEWLAND EUROPE B.V., AND MORE

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market research report, the data has been gathered from the diverse corners of the globe by an experienced team of language resources. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period to 2026 for the ICT industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. Complex market insights are turned into simpler ones and then merged in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market report for the better understanding of end user. Strategic aspects of the ICT industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be handled well with the huge information and data included in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market report.

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market accounted for USD 36.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% the forecast period to 2026.

List of key Market Players are-: ebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., Bluebird Inc., Godex International, Code Corporation, Toshiba Tech Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, JADAK Tech, Axicon Auto ID Ltd., Microscan System, Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., IMPINJ Inc., Better Online Solutions, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Epson America Inc., Allien Technologies Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Newland Europe B.V., and Seagull Scientific Inc. among others.

Growing e-commerce industry.

Increasing use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition.

Rising government regulations supporting high adoption of AIDC solutions.

High deployment cost of AIDC solutions.

Malware attacks and security breaches followed by data theft.

By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services),

By Product (Barcodes, Magnetic Stripe Cards, Smart Cards and Others),

By Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail and Others) and

By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and More

Chapter 1 Overview of Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Chapter 11 Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

To study and forecast the market size of Strategy Consulting in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

