Automatic Identification and Data CaptureMarket Overview, Demands and Worldwide Research Insights 2017-2026 | Epson, Bluebird, NCR, Honeywel, Casio

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is estimated at $30.11 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $99.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.2%. Factors such as growing e-commerce industry, minimizing queuing & transaction time, increasing convenience in making small-value payments and rising adoption of AIDC solutions by financial institutions are expected to drive the market. However, high deployment cost of AIDC solutions is restraining the market growth.

Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) is the use of technology to provide direct data entry to a computer, or other micro-processor controlled system, without resorting to manual methods of data entry. Data collection and maintenance has increasingly been automated to the point where AIDC systems can operate without relying upon human operators for basic data identification and capture.

Based on Product Type, the Biometric systems segment held considerable market share owing to their rising acceptance by a variety of industries to keep track of staff, patients, and customers; and for identification of individuals. By geography, North America dominated the market followed by Europe. Rise in demand for automated systems that reduce the dependence on manual labor as well as the emergence of cloud-based technology for maintaining databases are a few important factors that drive the market for AIDC systems in these two regions. Growing importance of AIDC systems in the health care sector has also pushed the market for AIDC in North America and Europe.

Some of the key players in Automatic identification and data capture market are Avery Dennison, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, Epson, Bluebird Inc, NCR, Honeywell International Inc, Casio, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Denso Wave, Code Corporation, M3 Mobile, Newland Europe B.V, Cipherlab, Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd and Impinj.

Products Covered:

-Magnetic Stripe Cards

-Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

-Barcodes

-Biometric Systems

-Smart Cards

-Radio-frequency identification (RFID) Products

Offerings Covered:

-Software

-Hardware

-Services

End Users Covered:

-Banking & Finance

-Government

-Healthcare

-Retail

-Transportation & Logistics

-Manufacturing

-Other End Users

