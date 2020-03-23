Automatic Train Control Market Surprising Growth| Cisco, Hitachi, Ltd., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Tech Mahindra Limited,

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Automatic Train Control Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Siemens,

Bombardier,

Cisco,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

TOSHIBA CORPORATION,

Tech Mahindra Limited,

WSP,

Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd.,

Global Automatic Train Control Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Automatic train control or ATC combines all the system and functions to ensure the safe operation of the train. They use many different technologies and it mainly has three main system- automatic train supervision, automatic train operation and automatic train protection.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Automation (Goa 1, Goa 2, Goa 3, Goa 4),

Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance),

Train Type (Urban, Mainline),

Global Automatic Train Control Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Technological advancement and development is driving the growth of this market

Increasing smart cities is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High deployment cost of the ATC is restraining the growth of this market

Rising difficulty in combining ATC solutions with legacy systems is another factor which is restraining the growth of this market

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study Siemens, Thales Group, Bombardier, Cisco, Hitachi, Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Alstom, Tech Mahindra Limited, WSP, Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., MERMEC Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., MIPRO Electronics, ADLINK Technology Inc.

