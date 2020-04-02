Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027

The demand for automotive adhesive tapes is influenced by factors such as car individualization and e-mobility services. Various materials such as paper, polyester, PVC, and polypropylene are used for the manufacturing of adhesive tapes for use in the automotive industry. The automotive adhesive tape market is growing with the technological advancements leading to the development of tapes with improved anchorage. Major market manufacturers are engaging in product launches and innovations to grow in the market during the forecast period.

The automotive adhesive tape market is anticipated to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to high demand from the automotive sector and the growing application of pressure-sensitive tapes. Also, stringent regulations demanding the use of low VOC tapes are expected to boost the growth of the automotive adhesive tape market. However, fluctuating prices of raw material may restrict market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, production of advanced high strength adhesive tapes is likely to showcase opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

Leading Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Players:

3M Co Berry Global Inc. Intertape Polymer Group L and L Products, Inc. LINTEC Corporation Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG Nitto Denko Corporation Scapa Group plc Shurtape Technologies, LLC tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG)

The Automotive Adhesive Tape Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints ,opportunities and future trends with an impact analysis of these market dynamics for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed of products/service portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments from the past three years.

Automotive Adhesive Tape Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Adhesive Tape with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Automotive Adhesive Tape Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automotive Adhesive Tape Market at global, regional and country level.

The global automotive adhesive tape market is segmented on the basis of application and product. Based on application, the market is segmented as interior, exterior, electronics, body-in-white, chassis & wheels, and others. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented as double sided tapes, masking tapes, specialty tapes, and others.

